Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $0.92. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,887,965 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

