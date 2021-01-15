Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

