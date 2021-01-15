Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.11 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Connectome token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00429285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.40 or 0.04059159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

