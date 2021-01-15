Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 4.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.99. 1,068,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

