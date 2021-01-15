Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 1,173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,508.8 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $156.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTTAF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

