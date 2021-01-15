Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 71,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.74.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.
