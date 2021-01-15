CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154,121.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $154,121.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00342136 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012377 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,586,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

