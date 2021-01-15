Contrasting CathayOnline (OTCMKTS:CTYO) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

CathayOnline (OTCMKTS:CTYO) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CathayOnline and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CathayOnline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PFSweb $294.02 million 0.57 -$2.17 million $0.05 166.20

CathayOnline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of CathayOnline shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CathayOnline has a beta of -22.43, indicating that its stock price is 2,343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CathayOnline and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CathayOnline 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than CathayOnline.

Profitability

This table compares CathayOnline and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CathayOnline N/A N/A N/A PFSweb -0.40% 3.28% 0.79%

Summary

PFSweb beats CathayOnline on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CathayOnline

Cathayonline, Inc. operates as a fully integrated Internet company serving the global Chinese community, with a primary focus on the People's Republic of China. The company, through its subsidiary companies and exclusive partnership and joint venture arrangements with certain Chinese entities, operates as an Internet Service Provider. It provides Web based email and advanced messaging services, principally in the areas of Sichuan province, Beijing, and Guangdong. The company's Web-based email and advanced messaging services also include Fax over Internet and Voice over Internet. Cathayonline, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

