Contrasting NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VivoPower International and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 3.41 -$5.10 million N/A N/A NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.34 $202.12 million $3.42 17.02

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80

NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NorthWestern beats VivoPower International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.