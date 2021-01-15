Contrasting Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 21.16 $86.14 million $0.56 72.41 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 6 7 0 2.54 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

