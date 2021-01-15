CoreLogic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.32. 1,034,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,686. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 192.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

