CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) stock opened at €14.73 ($17.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $378.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.13. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a one year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

