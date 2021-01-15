Cornichon (CORN) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $655.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00113578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00246174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars.

