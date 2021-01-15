Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00019891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,599.65 or 1.00208697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 266,605,202 coins and its circulating supply is 208,820,599 coins. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

