Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 20.2% Higher This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $7.76 or 0.00021578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.72 or 1.00184076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,656,288 coins and its circulating supply is 208,871,685 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.