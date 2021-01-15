CoTrader 24-Hour Volume Tops $46,967.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $46,967.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

