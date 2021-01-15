COVA Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $612,561.98 and approximately $212,406.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVA has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA's total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

