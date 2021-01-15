Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $5.13 million and $52,959.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00489082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.58 or 0.04173310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

