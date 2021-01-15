Cowen Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 210.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

