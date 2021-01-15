CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Up to $321.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $321.00, but opened at $336.00. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 4,497 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.21.

In related news, insider Jason Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

