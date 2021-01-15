Cream (CRM) Trading 72.9% Higher This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Cream has a total market cap of $59,263.24 and approximately $75.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,594.17 or 0.99616042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00340826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.00534312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00152744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027999 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.