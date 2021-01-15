Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $843,322.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00057713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00445431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.39 or 0.04041893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012851 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

