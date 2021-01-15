Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,142 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 7.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.87% of Credicorp worth $244,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 113.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. 509,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

