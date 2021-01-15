Credit Suisse Group Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $42.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

