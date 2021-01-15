Credit Suisse Group Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 345,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $1,284,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

