Credit Suisse Group Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.
ADSK traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
