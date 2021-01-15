Credit Suisse Group Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

ADSK traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

