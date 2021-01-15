Credit Suisse Group Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $310.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

SNOW stock opened at $306.25 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

