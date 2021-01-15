Credit Suisse Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

ES traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 36,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

