Credit Suisse Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.
ES traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 36,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
