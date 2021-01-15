Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

CS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 126,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,322. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

