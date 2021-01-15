Credit Suisse Group Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.