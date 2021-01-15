Credit Suisse Group Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.
In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.