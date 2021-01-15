Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 972,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,064,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) by 688.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,406 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.