Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.09 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $488.62 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,671.47 or 0.99929414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,702 coins and its circulating supply is 570,450,322 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

