Credits Price Tops $0.0131 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Credits has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $43,353.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

