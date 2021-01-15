Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.48.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 315,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,050. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

