Critical Analysis: Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gadsden Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Gadsden Properties and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Griffin Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 472.97 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 8.72 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Summary

Gadsden Properties beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.