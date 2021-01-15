Critical Analysis: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

81.3% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Travelers Companies pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Travelers Companies and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.14 $2.62 billion $9.60 14.83 W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.49 $681.94 million $3.03 21.79

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Travelers Companies and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 3 11 4 0 2.06 W. R. Berkley 0 5 3 0 2.38

The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus target price of $127.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $68.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 5.81% 7.20% 1.68% W. R. Berkley 4.57% 7.55% 1.68%

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats W. R. Berkley on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.