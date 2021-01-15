Critical Comparison: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.43%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 69.17% 0.17% 0.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.43 $70.59 million $8.97 1.50 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.94 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -36.61

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

