Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,178.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,029.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.