Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 279.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

