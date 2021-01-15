Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 94,975 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 338.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $105.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

