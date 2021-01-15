Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 623.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

