Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

