Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

