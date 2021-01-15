Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

