Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

