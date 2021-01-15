Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of National Instruments worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $143,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 413.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

National Instruments stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

