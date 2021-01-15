Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

