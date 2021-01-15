Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $29.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,730.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,611.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

