Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

