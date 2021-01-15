Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after purchasing an additional 596,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

